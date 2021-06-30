Analysts Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) PT at $35.31

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.31.

GWLIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $36.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS GWLIF opened at $29.54 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $32.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

