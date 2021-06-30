Analysts Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will post $2.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the highest is $2.47 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,723,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,846,000 after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after acquiring an additional 407,180 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,718,000 after buying an additional 146,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.98. The company had a trading volume of 840,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,565. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $104.10 and a 12-month high of $142.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

