Analysts Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Equities analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on PBH. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.54. 3,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,979. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.