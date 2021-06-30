Analysts Expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $204.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce sales of $204.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.50 million to $213.70 million. Funko posted sales of $98.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $884.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $875.80 million to $898.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $971.14 million, with estimates ranging from $939.60 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.59.

FNKO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.71. 524,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,128. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09. Funko has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.45.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $200,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $545,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,217,606 shares of company stock worth $27,860,929. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Funko by 2.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.