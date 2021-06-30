Analysts Expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.28). Cree posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CREE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.46.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $101.49 on Wednesday. Cree has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cree in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth $56,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth $66,000.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

