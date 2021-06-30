Analysts Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce sales of $48.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.53 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $43.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $195.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.20 million to $199.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $212.60 million, with estimates ranging from $203.20 million to $218.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.01 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFBC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.