Analysts Anticipate Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to announce sales of $137.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.00 million. Mimecast posted sales of $115.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $573.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $562.36 million to $579.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $651.88 million, with estimates ranging from $647.00 million to $664.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mimecast.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIME. Northland Securities increased their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,449,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 905,595 shares in the company, valued at $37,500,688.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,881 shares of company stock worth $11,531,142 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 393.4% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 983,600 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,137,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after buying an additional 642,278 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,595,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIME stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,481. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.47.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

See Also: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.