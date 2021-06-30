Analysts Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will announce $5.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.50 million. MediWound posted sales of $4.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $26.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.21 million to $29.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.68 million, with estimates ranging from $19.20 million to $22.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 41.37% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on MediWound in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediWound has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 7.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 82,050 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDWD stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 27,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,863. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $103.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.52. MediWound has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

