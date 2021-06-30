Analysts Anticipate Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $533.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report sales of $533.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $542.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $525.00 million. Gray Television posted sales of $451.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. Gray Television’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTN. Barrington Research raised their price target on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $553,953.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,370 shares of company stock worth $2,964,326. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.28. 1,149,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,187. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

