Analysts Anticipate Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $580.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will post sales of $580.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $535.12 million and the highest is $599.70 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $653.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQR. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.31.

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.56. 1,527,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,189. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $82.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

