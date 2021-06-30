Analysts Anticipate Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Absolute Software also posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $68,090,000. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $66,098,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $34,016,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $36,638,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $13,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,912. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

