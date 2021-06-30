AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CFO Brian M. Scott Sells 2,500 Shares

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AMN opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $96.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.62.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

