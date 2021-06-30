AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of POWW stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. AMMO has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.58.
A number of research firms have recently commented on POWW. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital started coverage on AMMO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
AMMO Company Profile
Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.
