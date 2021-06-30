AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of POWW stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. AMMO has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Get AMMO alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on POWW. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital started coverage on AMMO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMMO stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of AMMO worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.