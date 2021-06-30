AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. AMMO traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 15368333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 33.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

AMMO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

