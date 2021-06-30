AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.12. 5,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,244. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

