American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Trading Down 1.1%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.65. 992,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,124,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of American Resources from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $160.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of -0.74.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Resources Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AREC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in American Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Resources by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

