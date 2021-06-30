American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AFINP opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $26.92.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.