American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report $7.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.37 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 341.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $28.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.60 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $39.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $46.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Airlines Group.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AAL traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,263,702. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.85.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
