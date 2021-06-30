American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report $7.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.37 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 341.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $28.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.60 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $39.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $46.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAL traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,263,702. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.85.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

