AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $89.13

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.13 and traded as high as $149.85. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $149.47, with a volume of 1,897 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $82.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.13.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $378.51 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

