Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $18.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,466.35. 62,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,822. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,675.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,320.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.