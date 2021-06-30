Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Redfin were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Redfin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDFN opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,599.00 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

In other Redfin news, Director Kerry D. Chandler sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $134,063.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,167.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $392,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,616,621.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,533 shares of company stock valued at $11,399,112 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

