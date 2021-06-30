Amalgamated Bank Sells 784 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,277,000 after buying an additional 157,026 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,619,000 after buying an additional 1,491,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,224,000 after buying an additional 151,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,107,000 after buying an additional 34,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 990,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,774,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $116.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $117.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

