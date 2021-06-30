Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,891 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $272,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,183,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,748,967.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,437 shares of company stock worth $5,403,940. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LSCC. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 139.71, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

