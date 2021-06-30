Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CubeSmart by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

CUBE opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.88. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

