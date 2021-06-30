Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 177,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 697,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,698 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,308 over the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.60. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

