Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,854,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,619,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,251 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,984,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 246,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,983,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,689 shares of company stock worth $7,707,504. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.18. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

