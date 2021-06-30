Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Milton C. Ault III Purchases 9,000 Shares of Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ ALZN opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $33.55.
About Alzamend Neuro
Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.