Altisource Portfolio Solutions Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,769% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $147.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. Analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

ASPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,802 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.