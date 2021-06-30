Altimmune’s (ALT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $41.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALT. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.38. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.93.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Altimmune by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

