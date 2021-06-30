Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) PT Lowered to $31.00 at JMP Securities

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 94.97% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ALT has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of ALT opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.38. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 190.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

