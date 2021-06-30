AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in DISH Network by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 48,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,760,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DISH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

