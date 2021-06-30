AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 1,523.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1,107.4% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

NYSE NVRO opened at $165.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 1.07. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $111.87 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nevro from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.40.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.