AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,100 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 250.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Forward Air by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FWRD. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,936.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,260.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FWRD opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.16. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.