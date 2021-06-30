AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,216 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,163,000 after buying an additional 405,346 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 917,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

