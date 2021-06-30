AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,456 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 103.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HWM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

HWM stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.71. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.