AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $773,000 Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 187.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Meritor by 834.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 125,200 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter worth about $11,042,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 131,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Meritor in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 2.12.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

