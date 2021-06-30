AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,662 United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,590,000 after acquiring an additional 224,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,688,000 after acquiring an additional 189,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $40,874,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,873,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares stock opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

