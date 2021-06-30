AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,799 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 316.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $60,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,546,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,578,000 after buying an additional 201,232 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $18,809,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,801,000 after buying an additional 120,067 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,470. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

QLYS opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.87. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

