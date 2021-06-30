Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,128 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,080,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,879,000 after acquiring an additional 121,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.92. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

