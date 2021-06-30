Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $386,000 Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,565,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,982 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 308,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 106,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.61. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

