Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,784 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Duluth were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duluth by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duluth during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 27.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $552.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,859. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

