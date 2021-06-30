Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $371,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after buying an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,594,000 after buying an additional 1,103,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after buying an additional 1,090,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,305,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,104,000 after buying an additional 984,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $121.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.04 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.