Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,762 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16,996.7% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $787,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,871 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in International Paper by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,083 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IP. KeyCorp lifted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.51. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

