Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,522 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $154.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.39.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.47.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

