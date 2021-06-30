Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,034,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,580,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $16,211,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $15,629,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,136,000 after purchasing an additional 941,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $907,000.

NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 99,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,262. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

