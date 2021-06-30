Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions also reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of MDRX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. 14,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $206,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 140,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 69,874 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $800,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.