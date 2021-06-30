Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 108.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 51,786 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Allison Transmission worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5,238.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 47,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $625,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 53,359 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $12,627,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALSN opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

