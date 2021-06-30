Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.36.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$45.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.13. The firm has a market cap of C$5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$31.50 and a 52-week high of C$46.37.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

