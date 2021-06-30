Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 7,233 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $60,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,312.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,739. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE USNA opened at $102.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.55. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.15 and a 1-year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. Research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

