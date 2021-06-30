Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $721,000 Investment in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,748,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,422,000 after purchasing an additional 189,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,697,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,721,000 after purchasing an additional 229,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marten Transport by 563.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,065,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

